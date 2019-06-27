VW's Traton IPO expected to price at low end of range - bookrunner

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton is expected to price its initial public offering (IPO) at the low end of a 27 euros to 33 euros price range, a bookrunner said on Thursday.

The final price guidance given to investors was for 27 euros ($30.69) a share, the person said.

Volkswagen said earlier this month it aimed to raise 1.55-1.9 billion euros by selling 10%-11.5% of Traton, having scaled back earlier ambitions to list a stake of up to 25%. ($1 = 0.8797 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Michelle Martin)