Volkswagen Truck & Bus to be renamed Traton

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Volkswagen renamed its Truck & Bus division Traton Group as it prepares to raise funds for global expansion in commercial vehicles.

Volkswagen said on Wednesday the brand name helps the division forge a new brand identity for its commercial vehicles business as it integrates its MAN and Scania divisions to challenge rivals Daimler and Volvo.

Volkswagen on Tuesday said it was exploring an alliance in the area of commercial vehicles with Ford Motor Co . (Reporting by Edward Taylor Editing by Maria Sheahan)