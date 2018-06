FRANKFURT, June 15 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s truck and bus division on Friday named Christian Schulz as its new finance chief, replacing Matthias Gruendler, who resigned for personal reasons last month.

Schulz has been with Volkswagen Truck & Bus, which combines the MAN and Scania brands and a Brazil-based commercial vehicles business, since January 2017, having joined from rival Daimler , VW said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Tom Sims)