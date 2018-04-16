FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 11:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

VW trucks division open to taking over Navistar -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, April 16 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s heavy-truck division sees taking over U.S. commercial truck partner Navistar International Corp would to eventually make sense.

VW’s truck and bus division acquired a 16.9 percent stake in Navistar in 2016 as it aims to broaden its international footprint and become a major force in the global trucks market.

“(Taking over Navistar) would make sense at some point,” Matthias Gruendler, the division’s finance chief, told reporters on Thursday. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
