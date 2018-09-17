FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 17, 2018 / 12:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Volkswagen truck unit to be ready for IPO by year-end

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Volkswagen’s truck unit Traton should by year-end be in shape for a potential stock market listing, Europe’s largest carmaker said on Monday.

Traton’s legal structure will be converted to a Societas Europaea (SE) and investment banks and legal advisors for a possible initial public offering will be mandated shortly, it added.

Volkswagen is targeting proceeds of more than 6 billion euros ($7 billion) with a potential listing of its truck and bus subsidiary, the division’s chief executive had said earlier this year. ($1 = 0.8568 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze Editing by Michelle Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.