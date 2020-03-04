Uzbekistan signs deal with Volkswagen to produce commercial vehicles

TASHKENT, March 4 (Reuters) - Uzbek state-owned carmaker Uzavtosanoat and the Russian subsidiary of Volkswagen agreed on Wednesday to build a plant in the Central Asian nation that will produce light commercial vehicles, Uzavtosanoat said.

The planned facility in the Jizzakh province will produce 20,000 vehicles a year, it said in a statement, without disclosing any financial details of the deal.

Uzavtosanoat inked a similar deal with Peugeot Citroen in 2017, but the project has not yet been implemented. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jan Harvey)