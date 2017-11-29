FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW CEO sees "strong" Nov/Dec sales, new record in 2017
November 29, 2017 / 12:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

VW CEO sees "strong" Nov/Dec sales, new record in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Volkswagen Chief Executive Matthias Mueller said on Wednesday the group’s “strong trend” in auto sales would continue with November and December figures, enabling the carmaker to post record deliveries this year.

Group registrations including the Audi and Porsche nameplates jumped 8.2 percent in October to 940,800 cars, extending the 10-month gain to 3.2 percent or 8.75 million.

“All brands have most recently developed strongly,” Mueller said on Wednesday at a staff gathering in Wolfsburg. “And I trust that also the two remaining months will confirm the strong trend.”

VW group may post a new record in deliveries this year, the CEO said, after 10.3 million sales in 2016. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Maria Sheahan)


