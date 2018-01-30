VW offers two-step wage increase in German pay talks

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has offered to raise wages for workers at western German facilities in two steps by 3.5 percent and another 2 percent, it said on Tuesday.

The German carmaker has proposed a 30-month wage contract for about 120,000 staff, with the two-step salary increase starting in May, it said in a written statement published after talks with the IG Metall labour union.

The offer also includes a significant improvement in the carmaker’s pension scheme.

“Volkswagen needs a wage agreement with a sense of proportion,” chief wage negotiator Martin Rosik said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)