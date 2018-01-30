FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 30, 2018 / 1:28 PM / in 8 hours

VW offers two-step wage increase in German pay talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Volkswagen has offered to raise wages for workers at western German facilities in two steps by 3.5 percent and another 2 percent, it said on Tuesday.

The German carmaker has proposed a 30-month wage contract for about 120,000 staff, with the two-step salary increase starting in May, it said in a written statement published after talks with the IG Metall labour union.

The offer also includes a significant improvement in the carmaker’s pension scheme.

“Volkswagen needs a wage agreement with a sense of proportion,” chief wage negotiator Martin Rosik said. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.