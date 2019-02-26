Florida judge tosses lighting company's lawsuit over Volt trademark

A federal judge in Tampa has dismissed a trademark lawsuit filed by Florida-based lighting company Volt against Oregon-based Volt Lighting Group, saying the court has no jurisdiction over the defendant, which has no offices or employees in Florida.

Volt had alleged the Tampa court had jurisdiction because the Oregon company used the Volt trademark on a website accessible in Florida, but U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday on Monday said the due process clause of the 14th Amendment forbids such “unprecedented reach.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Xs4By6