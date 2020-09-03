UPDATE 1-Swedish startup Volta unveils electric truck, to manufacture in UK

(Adds details, CEO quote)

By Supantha Mukherjee

STOCKHOLM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Swedish startup Volta Trucks unveiled on Thursday its Volta Zero, a 16-tonne electric truck, with plans to start production in 2022 in the United Kingdom.

Following the success of companies such as Tesla in popularising electric cars, truckmakers have also turned their attention to electric vehicles, including Volvo and Daimler as well as startups like Rivian and Nikola.

Trials will start next year with parcel delivery companies such as DPDgroup in the UK and other firms in Europe and Volta aims to put 500 vehicles on the road by 2022, CEO Rob Fowler told Reuters.

“We are also well progressed with another seven or eight customers,” he said.

Volta said its trucks would feature advanced driver assistance systems, 90% fewer mechanical parts than traditional internal combustion engine vehicle and offer a range of 150 km to 200 km on a single charge.

The company said the first Volta vehicle was manufactured by Prodrive in Warwick, central England, and it was in talks with a small number of suppliers for contract manufacturing of its trucks.

It declined to give details about its current funding. Fowler said the company was interested in raising funds to fuel the capital-intensive business.

"We acknowledge there are challenges in this space, but we're confident that we've got the right people around which allows us to go out and raise money when we need to in the future," he said.