UPDATE 1-Renewables firm Voltalia posts record quarterly sales

Jan 26 (Reuters) - French renewables company Voltalia SA on Tuesday reported its highest quarterly sales ever, a 65% jump at constant currency, boosted by new wind and solar plants.

Voltalia, which sells electricity produced from wind, solar, hydraulic and biomass facilities across some 20 countries, posted a fourth-quarter revenue of 89.6 million euros ($108.96 million), bringing its 2020 figure to 239.6 million, up 57% at constant currency from the previous year.

“We are ending the year 2020 on our highest quarter ever,” said the firm’s chief executive, Sebastien Clerc, in a statement, flagging power purchase agreements set to further spur momentum.

“This very strong growth has been accompanied with a diversification of our activity both geographically and technologically,” he added.

Voltalia generates the bulk of its energy from Brazilian windpower but has been growing its European and solar presence. The company plans to more than double its end-2020 solar capacity share to 52% of its portfolio, up from 7% in 2018.

In the United Kingdom, Belgium, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Jordan and Egypt, Voltalia said that production more than doubled, helped by contribution from new solar power plants.

In France, new ground and rooftop solar power plants more than made up for lower wind and hydroelectric resources, while Brazil benefited chiefly from a new wind farm.

The company confirmed its ambition to grow its core earnings to around 170 million euros this year, and to 275 million-300 million by 2023, when it aims to have close to triple its current capacity.

Renewables overtook fossil fuels as the European Union’s main source of electricity for the first time in 2020 as new projects came online and coal-power shrank, a report showed on Monday. ($1 = 0.8223 euros)