FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 5, 2018 / 6:20 AM / in 2 hours

North American heavy truck orders rise in December - ACT Research

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America up 15 pct in December month-on-month to 37,500 units

* “The last month of 2017 was the best monthly order intake since December 2014,” ACT Research president Kenny Vieth said in a statement

* Says December is usually a strong month for orders, but the holidays constrain production

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

Link to press release: here (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.