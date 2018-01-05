North American heavy truck orders rise in December - ACT Research

STOCKHOLM, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Industry data provider ACT Research:

* Preliminary net orders of heavy trucks (Class 8) in North America up 15 pct in December month-on-month to 37,500 units

* “The last month of 2017 was the best monthly order intake since December 2014,” ACT Research president Kenny Vieth said in a statement

* Says December is usually a strong month for orders, but the holidays constrain production

* The biggest truck makers in North America include AB Volvo , Daimler and Paccar

Link to press release: here (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)