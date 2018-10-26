FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 4:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Volvo Cars Q3 net revenue up on strong sales across all 3 regions

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Geely-owned Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars, which postponed plans for a listing this year, on Friday reported an 18 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong sales momentum in all three regions.

Revenue rose to 56.78 billion Swedish crowns ($6.22 billion)in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from 48.27 billion Swedish crowns, the company said.

Under Geely’s ownership, Volvo has turned around its fortunes and reported four straight years of record sales, aided by its steady push into the premium automobiles market that has pitted it against Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

$1 = 9.1319 Swedish crowns Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
