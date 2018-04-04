Geely's Volvo Cars posts 10.3 pct yr/yr sales rise in March

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Automaker Volvo Car Group, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, said on Wednesday its sales rose 10.3 percent year-on-year in March on the back of a strong recovery in the U.S. market and continued gains in China.

* Total sales in March rise to 63,038 cars from year-ago 57,158

* U.S. sales rise 53.7 percent to 8,233 units as the company recovers from a slump in turnover in that market

* Chinese sales rise 17.6 percent to 10,700 cars while sales in Europe edge 0.9 percent higher to 35,941 units

* Other markets up 15.2 percent to 8,164 units

* Total sales in first quarter rise 14.1 percent to 147,407 cars

* Source text: here (Reporting by Niklas Pollard, editing by Helena Soderpalm)