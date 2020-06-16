Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 16, 2020 / 1:17 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

AB Volvo to reduce white-collar workforce by 4,100 in second half of 2020

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 16 (Reuters) - Truck- and construction equipment maker AB Volvo plans to cut its white-collar workforce by around 4,100 positions during the second half of 2020, it said in a statement on Tuesday, citing the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Corona epidemic and the global measures taken to fight it has led to a market situation impacting our industry severely,” Volvo CEO Martin Lundstedt said in a statement.

“The effects are expected to be lower demand going forward and we need to continue to adjust our organization accordingly.”

Volvo said around 15% of the expected reductions were consultants, adding that about 1,250 positions were expected to be cut in Sweden. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below