Volvo appoints construction equipment chief Weissburg to head Mack Trucks

STOCKHOLM, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Truck and construction equipment maker AB Volvo said on Friday it had appointed Martin Weissburg, currently head of Volvo’s construction equipment arm, to lead its Mack Trucks brand.

Weissburg has had a very successful four-year tenure as head of Volvo Construction Equipment (VCE), which accounts for around a fifth of Volvo’s total sales, and has reported earnings far above analyst forecasts in 2017.

He succeeds Dennis Slagle, who has headed Mack Trucks since 2008. Volvo said Slagle will remain with Volvo as a special projects leader reporting to CEO Martin Lundstedt.

“Thanks to Denny Slagle’s leadership, the Volvo Group’s North American truck business has substantially improved its profitability and competitiveness, and is strongly positioned for the future,” Lundstedt said in a statement.

Gothenburg-based Volvo’s truck brands, apart from Volvo and Mack, also include Renault and UD Trucks. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson)