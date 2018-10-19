FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 19, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Swedish truckmaker Volvo zooms past profit estimate

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Truckmaker Volvo’s quarterly profit topped market expectations on Friday, driven by bullish demand for trucks and construction equipment, and it forecast strong demand in its main markets for next year.

Adjusted operating profit for the third quarter jumped to 10.25 billion Swedish crowns ($1.13 billion), coming in ahead of the 9.59 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts and topping the 6.95 billion reported a year ago.

The Swedish company also hiked its demand forecast for the European truck market for the current year and forecast higher demand for the North America truck market for next year. ($1 = 9.0337 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

