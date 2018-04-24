Truck maker Volvo Q1 profit tops forecast

STOCKHOLM, April 24 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported a bigger than expected rise in quarterly earnings on Tuesday as strong demand across most major commercial vehicles markets boosted sales and order intake in the first quarter.

The company also raised its outlook for the North American truck market but said pressure on its supply chain in its trucks business had dented profitability in the quarter.

Operating profit at the group, which also makes construction equipment, buses and engines, rose to 8.30 billion Swedish crowns from a year-ago 6.83 billion to beat a mean forecast of 8.17 billion seen in a poll of analysts. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)