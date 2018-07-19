FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 5:40 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Truckmaker AB Volvo's Q2 profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Truckmaker AB Volvo beat second-quarter profit expectations on the back of strong demand for both trucks and construction equipment on Thursday, but warned that the strong market would mean continued bottlenecks in the supply chain.

The Swedish group saw its operating profit jump to 12.3 billion Swedish crowns ($1.4 billion) from 8.4 billion a year ago, coming in well ahead of the 10.8 billion forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

AB Volvo, which makes trucks, construction equipment, buses and engines, maintained its previous forecasts for the truckmarkets in North America and Europe. ($1 = 8.8614 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)

