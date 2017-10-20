FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Truckmaker Volvo Q3 core profit beats forecast
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 20, 2017 / 5:39 AM / a day ago

Truckmaker Volvo Q3 core profit beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker AB Volvo reported a bigger than expected rise in third-quarter core earnings on Friday on the back of a broad upturn in demand and raised its market outlook for both Europe and North America.

Adjusted operating profit at the Gothenburg-based group rose to 7.02 billion Swedish crowns ($861 million) from a year-ago 4.85 billion to beat a mean forecast of 6.20 billion seen in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 8.1513 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Johannes Hellstrom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.