Truckmaker Volvo to pay extra dividend after strong Q4

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Swedish truckmaker Volvo said on Wednesday it would pay a special dividend of 5 Swedish crowns ($0.5523) per share after reporting fourth-quarter profit marginally ahead of expectations and repeating its 2019 market demand outlook.

In total, the company proposed a dividend of 10 crowns per share for 2018.

Operating income, adjusted for a 7 billion Swedish crowns provision relating to an emissions issue, jumped to 10.60 billion crowns from a year-ago 7.33 billion, slightly ahead of the 10.47 billion forecast in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 9.0531 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Stockholm; editing by Niklas Pollard)