Geely's Volvo Cars posts 12.2 pct yr/yr sales rise in April

STOCKHOLM, May 3 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, said in a statement on Thursday its sales rose 12.2 percent year-on year in April on the back of strong growth in China and the United States.

* Total sales for the month of April reached 52,635 cars compared to 46,895 a year earlier

* Sales of the new XC40 as well as the 90-series cars were the main growth drivers in April

* Sales in China, Volvo Cars’ largest market, increased by 20.2 percent in April year-on-year on the back of strong customer demand for the locally produced XC60 SUV and S90 sedan

* Sales in the United States rose 17.0 percent year-on-year on the back of strong sales of Volvo’s SUV line-up

* In Europe, Volvo reported a 3.1 percent sales rise

* Source text: [here ] (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)