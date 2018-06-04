FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 4, 2018

Geely's Volvo Cars posts 13.3 pct yr/yr sales rise in May

STOCKHOLM, June 4 (Reuters) - Volvo Car Group, owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd, said in a statement on Monday its sales rose 13.3 percent year-on year in May on the back of strong growth in the United States.

* Total sales for May reached 53,539 cars compared to 47,247 a year earlier

* Sales in the United States rose 50.6 percent year-on-year, boosted by a strong performance from Volvo’s SUV-line-up

* Sales in China, Volvo Cars’ largest market, increased by 8.2 percent in May year-on-year on the back of high demand for the locally produced XC60 and S90 models

* In Europe, Volvo reported a 1.7 percent sales rise

* Source text: [here ] (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

