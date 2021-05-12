Volvo Cars looking to list on Nasdaq Stockholm this year

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish automaker Volvo Cars said on Wednesday it is considering listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange this year.
The company, which is owned by China’s Geely Holding Group, also said it extended Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson’s contract to the end of 2022.
Geely’s Hong Kong-listed unit Geely Automobile and Volvo Cars scrapped a merger plan in February.
