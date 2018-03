FRANKFURT, March 5 (Reuters) - German real estate group Vonovia SE said its finance chief Stefan Kirsten would step down at his own request, effective from the end of its annual general meeting on May 9.

He will hand over responsibility for his duties to Helene von Roeder, who was appointed to the board on Jan. 23 to succeed Gerald Klinck.