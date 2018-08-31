UPDATE 1-Vonovia raises outlook after Victoria Park takeover

* Expects FFO 1 for 2018 to rise to 1.05-1.07 bln EUR

* H1 core profit rose 11.5 pct to 510.3 mln EUR

* Sees further increase in value of its property (Adds details background)

BERLIN, Aug 31 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia raised its outlook for the second time in less than four months on Friday, boosted by its recent $1.1 billion takeover of Sweden’s Victoria Park.

Since going public in 2013 Vonovia has grown into Germany’s biggest residential property company by swallowing up smaller rivals and has expanded outside its home market, snapping up Austria’s Conwert and Buwog, and in May, Victoria Park.

Vonovia said it now expects core profit (FFO 1) to rise to 1.05-1.07 billion euros ($1.22-$1.25 billion) in 2018, compared with a previous range of 1.03-1.5 billion.

This includes an approximately 20 million euro contribution from Victoria Park and 30 million in income thanks to the integration of Austria’s Buwog which it bought for 5.2 billion euros at the end of 2017.

Demand for German real estate has risen in recent years, with investors seeking safe havens. An influx of people to big cities has further increased demand for housing and pushed up rents.

Vonovia, which manages around 400,000 flats, said core profit rose by 11.5 percent in the first six months of the year to 510.3 million euros, excluding Buwog and Victoria park.

The company said the value of its property grew by 1.4 billion euros in the first half and said it expects the value of its real estate to increase further due to the dynamic development of the German housing market. ($1 = 0.8574 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley Editing by Edward Taylor)