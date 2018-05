FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - Vonovia, Germany’s biggest residential property company, on Thursday announced that it would make a public cash offer for Swedish real estate company Victoria Park AB for a total of 9.56 billion Swedish krona ($1.08 billion).

Vonovia said it would tap equity markets for approximately 1 billion euros for the deal and that the offer would be fully financed by a bridge facility. ($1 = 8.8902 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Tom Sims Editing by Maria Sheahan)