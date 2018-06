FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Shareholders representing more than 50 percent of voting rights have accepted Vonovia’s $1.08 billion cash offer for Swedish counterpart Victoria Park, the German real estate company said on Monday.

All conditions for the takeover are complete, Vonovia said, noting it would hold at least 58 percent of voting shares.

Vonovia also said that it would extend the offer period until July 3. It announced the deal in May.