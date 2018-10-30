FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 30, 2018 / 8:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Vontobel develops business with external asset managers in Asia

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel is building up its business with external asset managers and family offices in Asia, a market it expects to grow by more than 30 percent per year, it said on Tuesday.

Vontobel said it saw “huge growth potential for business with external asset managers”, echoing comments by peer Julius Baer which said on Monday it had created a new unit serving external asset managers and independent financial advisers.

Vontobel appointed Georg von Wattenwyl, who has headed its financial products, advisory & distribution unit for 11 years, to develop the business in Asia and take worldwide responsibility for family offices from Jan. 1.

The bank said in Singapore and Hong Kong alone there were around 150 external asset managers and multi-family offices providing high-net-worth clients with investment banking, asset management, and wealth management services.

Together they are managing some 100 billion Swiss francs ($99.73 billion) in client assets and there was also a comparable number of single-family offices with a similar volume of assets, Vontobel said, calling Asia one of its focus markets.

$1 = 1.0027 Swiss francs Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.