Vontobel appoints UBS's Thomas Heinzl as CFO

ZURICH, June 16 (Reuters) - Swiss bank Vontobel said it appointed UBS manager Thomas Heinzl to succeed Martin Sieg Castagnola as chief financial officer on July 28, when the bank presents its half-year results.

Heinzl, aged 50, returns to Vontobel from UBS where he most recently served as COO UBS Asset Management and Chairman of UBS Asset Management Switzerland. He headed Vontobel’s investments, sales and product management business from 2012 to 2014, Vontobel said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sieg Castagnola, aged 55, who has held the finance job for 12 years, will advise former chairman Hans-Dieter Vontobel on managing his investments and real estate, Vontobel said. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; editing by Thomas Seythal)