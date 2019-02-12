Financials
February 12, 2019 / 6:16 AM / 2 days ago

Vontobel boosts 2018 net profit, expects challenging market

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Tuesday posted a 14 percent rise in adjusted full-year net profit, as the bank took in 5 billion Swiss francs ($4.98 billion) in fresh client money.

It said it expects a challenging environment in 2019, but remained on track as it works towards 2020 targets, which it raised in July.

Factoring out adjustments, Zurich-based Vontobel said 2018 net profit under IFRS reporting standards rose 11 percent to 232.2 million Swiss francs. It proposed an unchanged dividend of 2.10 francs per share. ($1 = 1.0044 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below