Vontobel posts 14% FY net profit rise

ZURICH, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Wednesday posted a 14% rise in full-year net profit, as an influx of sustainably invested money helped push the group above its net new money goals.

The investment manager took in 11.7 billion Swiss francs ($11.99 billion) of fresh client inflows in 2019, a 6.9% growth above its 4-6% target range.

The board of directors said it would propose a 7% dividend increase to 2.25 francs per share. ($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by Riham Alkousaa)