FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vontobel sees advised client assets swell to 175.3 bln Sfr in Q3
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 5:18 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Vontobel sees advised client assets swell to 175.3 bln Sfr in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel grew its advised client assets in the third quarter to 175.3 billion Swiss francs ($176.9 billion), from 164.7 billion francs at the end of June.

Vontobel saw “strong” net new money growth, a closely-watched indicator of future earnings in money management, across all its divisions, the Zurich-based bank said on Wednesday.

“We continue to expect a solid result for the financial year 2017,” Chief Executive Zeno Staub said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9908 Swiss francs Reporting by Joshua Franklin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.