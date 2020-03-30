Swiss wealth manager Vontobel feeling impact of virus spread, oil shock

ZURICH, March 30 (Reuters) - Swiss asset and wealth manager Vontobel said on Monday it is feeling the negative effects of the spread of the coronavirus and the oil price shock.

Vontobel said annualised net inflows of 5.2 billion Swiss francs ($5.42 billion) as of March 24 had exceeded its 4-6% growth target range, but it was seeing higher levels of uncertainty among clients.

"This sentiment, combined with increasing caution on the part of investors, is likely to continue over the course of the year," the company said in a statement here after its annual general meeting.