Vontobel makes leadership changes, says 11-month result higher than last year

ZURICH, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Vontobel on Monday announced leadership changes and said its results through the first 11 months exceeded those of a year ago.

Roger Studer, the head of investment banking, will focus on non-operational duties from 2020, Vontobel said in a statement. General counsel Enrico Friz will become a member of Vontobel’s executive board starting Jan. 1.

Advised client assets rose to 225 billion Swiss francs at the end of November, helped by net new money growth of 7%. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Thomas Seythal)

