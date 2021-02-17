CORRECTED-Oil storage firm Vopak Q4 core profit misses market expectations

(Corrects year ago figure in 2nd paragraph)

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak’s fourth-quarter core profit missed market expectations on Wednesday, due in part to a one-off negative accounting result at its associate terminal PT2SB in Malaysia.

The company, which operates tank terminals around the world, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 189 million euros ($228.44 million) in the fourth-quarter, down from 205 million euros a year earlier.

This also missed the 207 million euros forecast by analysts.