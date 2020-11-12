Parties tussle for control in state supreme court elections

As the United States presidential and Senate contests hogged global news headlines last week, residents in 31 states cast their votes for who should lead their supreme courts, changing the political balance of power in one of them.

Among the highlights: Democrats gained control of Michigan’s supreme court and came closer to flipping Ohio’s, in races that attracted millions of dollars in campaign contributions and underscored the increasing attention being paid by political interests to the states’ highest courts.

