Trump administration to appeal ruling requiring Census count to continue

The U.S. Department of Commerce on Friday signaled it would appeal a federal judge’s decision that said the compressed timeline for completing the decennial Census amid the COVID-19 pandemic could lead to inaccurate and incomplete results and barred the agency from wrapping up the count in the coming days.

U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose had granted a preliminary injunction to a coalition of cities, counties and advocacy groups on Thursday, saying an inaccurate Census would skew federal funding for municipalities, apportionment of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and redistricting of state legislatures for the next decade.

