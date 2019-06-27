Voyager Air plans $200 mln London IPO to kickstart aircraft leasing business

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Voyager Air Limited (IPO-VOY.L) said on Thursday it planned to raise up to $200 million via a listing on the London Stock Exchange, to support its new aircraft leasing business.

The company said the proceeds would be used towards buying a portfolio of five widebody aircraft.

Jefferies and Goldman Sachs are joint co-ordinators on the initial public offering.

Voyager Air said shares can be subscribed to and subsequently traded in either U.S. dollars or sterling. (Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)