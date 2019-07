July 18 (Reuters) - Voyager Air Limited (IPO-VOY.L) on Thursday put off its plans for an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange, citing “unfavourable market conditions”.

The company had said last month that it planned to raise up to $200 million through a listing on the London Stock Exchange to support its new aircraft leasing business. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru and Clara Denina in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur)