May 18 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc filed for its U.S. initial public offering on Monday, at a time when the coronavirus-led restrictions are shifting consumer spending to online platforms.

The company plans to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "VRM", it said here in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)