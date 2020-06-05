Market News
June 5, 2020 / 2:41 PM / Updated an hour ago

Online used car seller Vroom raises IPO price range

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Online used car seller Vroom Inc on Friday increased the target range for its U.S. initial public offering, looking to raise up to $375 million as the IPO market gathers steam after the COVID-19 pandemic put several debuts on hold.

The company is offering about 18.8 million shares at a price range of $18 to $20 in the IPO and is expecting a valuation of $2.25 billion at the top end of the range, according to a filing. (bit.ly/374ah6i)

It had earlier expected the offering to be priced between $15 and $17 per share. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below