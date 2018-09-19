FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
September 19, 2018 / 5:57 PM / Updated 14 minutes ago

VSMPO-Avisma and Boeing launch new titanium JV in Russia

2 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma , the world’s largest titanium producer, and U.S. planemaker Boeing have launched a new manufacturing unit in Russia’s Urals region of Sverdlovsk, a local governor said on social media on Wednesday.

The joint venture (JV) will process titanium forgings for Boeing civilian aircraft, such as the 737 MAX, 787 and 777Х, and will receive 5.5 billion roubles ($82.3 million) of investment, Evgeny Kuyvashev said.

A Boeing spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. VSMPO-Avisma was not available for comment.

The new unit will operate alongside an existing JV between Boeing and VSMPO-AVISMA which has produced titanium forgings since 2009.

VSMPO-AVISMA supplies Boeing with titanium on long-term contracts. According to the Russian firm, it meets 35 percent of Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ demand for the metal.

In April, after the U.S. imposed a new round of sanctions against Moscow, Russian lawmakers called for an end to supplies of titanium to Boeing as a reciprocal measure. However, the proposal was not accepted by the government.

$1 = 66.8250 roubles Reporting by Natalia Shurmina, Additional reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.