MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s government is not currently looking at the idea of providing the country’s second-largest lender, VTB, with additional capital, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev said on Wednesday.

“The topic is stated in the privatisation programme, but there is no practical talk about it now,” said Moiseev. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)