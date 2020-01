MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The management of Russia’s second largest lender VTB plans to recommend paying 50% of the bank’s 2019 net profit in dividends to holders of its ordinary shares, the Interfax news agency quoted VTB CEO Andrey Kostin as saying on Tuesday.

Kostin was also cited as saying that VTB First Deputy CEO Dmitry Olyunin will be leaving his post at the end of January. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Jason Neely)