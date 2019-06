MOSCOW, June 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s second largest lender VTB plans to return to paying 50% of its net profit in dividends soon, VTB Chief Executive Andrey Kostin said on Wednesday.

Kostin also said there was a possibility that Russia’s central bank would lower its key rate in the second quarter of 2019. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, editing by Louise Heavens)