Russia's Gazprombank exec Vadim Kulik may join VTB - sources

ST PETERSBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Vadim Kulik, member of Gazprombank’s management board, may leave the bank to join Russia’s second largest lender VTB, four sources in the banking sector told Reuters.

* Kulik joined Gazprombank in 2017 where he has led its trade and risk division.

* According to one source, he has been offered a role as one of VTB’s first deputy chief executives. There are currently three deputies at VTB: Yuri Soloviev, Dmitry Olyunin and Andrey Puchkov.

* VTB did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Gazprombank declined to comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)