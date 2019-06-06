Financials
June 6, 2019 / 11:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprombank exec Vadim Kulik may join VTB - sources

1 Min Read

(Updates with VTB declining to comment)

ST PETERSBURG, June 5 (Reuters) - Vadim Kulik, member of Gazprombank’s management board, may leave the bank to join Russia’s second largest lender VTB, four sources in the banking sector told Reuters.

* Kulik joined Gazprombank in 2017 where he has led its trade and risk division.

* According to one source, he has been offered a role as one of VTB’s first deputy chief executives. There are currently three deputies at VTB: Yuri Soloviev, Dmitry Olyunin and Andrey Puchkov.

* VTB and Gazprombank declined to comment. (Reporting by Tatiana Voronova; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

