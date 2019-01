MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second biggest bank, is expected to post 200 billion to 220 billion roubles ($3-$3.3 billion) in net profit this year, Chief Executive Andrey Kostin was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

VTB is likely to beat its 2018 net profit forecast of 170 billion roubles, Kostin also told Interfax on Tuesday.