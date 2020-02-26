CORRECTED-Russia's VTB says targeting $3.5 bln net profit in 2020

(Corrects figure in first paragraph to read 220-230 billion roubles, not 220-220, and changes euros to roubles in second paragraph)

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest lender VTB is targeting net profit of 220-230 billion roubles ($3.4-3.5 billion) in 2020, the bank said in a presentation on Wednesday.

VTB’s 2019 net profit hit 201.2 billion roubles, a record high, and a touch above the 200 billion roubles it was targeting, as provisions for bad loans fell.